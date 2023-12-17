Great Lakes Advocate
Missing divers rescued by Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 18 2023 - 10:54am
The missing divers were located off the Seal Rocks coast. Picture supplied.
Two divers missing off the coast at Seal Rocks have been located and rescued.

