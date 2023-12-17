The joy of Christmas carols ring out through Tuncurry

A pony (in a suburban backyard) to world peace were some of the Santa requests from youngsters attending this year's Carols by Candlelight in Tuncurry.
While the seasoned Santa - aka Gary Clemensen - was diplomatic in his response, the children were nonetheless delighted with the bag of lollies he distributed.
Between 250-300 men, women and excited children attended the event, held at its new permanent home, on the grounds of Harry Elliot Oval, Tuncurry.
It was the best move we have made, long-time organiser and Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast member, Lance Fletcher said.
"We were always hampered by uncomfortable winds at John Wright Park," Mr Fletcher said.
"Obviously, we would prefer John Wright Park. and to be near the water," he said.
"But, now kids can run around in a safe environment; it would cost us a fortune to fence off John Wright Park."
Mr Fletcher said 98 percent of the community was pleased with the location.
Making her 28th successive appearance was former Prime and NBN presenter, carols MC Lyn Lelean, along with the Great Lakes Band, and Tuncurry and Forster public, and Holy Name primary schools' choirs.
"The numbers of students performing was brilliant," Mr Fletcher said.
"We had about 20-30 from each of the schools."
Mr Fletcher was naturally delighted with this year's event, describing it as the biggest and best since it began more than 45 years ago.
