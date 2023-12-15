Is getting a Masters Degree in business administration online hard?

This article is in partnership with Edith Cowan University.



Embarking on an online MBA journey is no small task, but it's definitely not impossible. While it's true that approximately 63 per cent of online MBA students successfully complete their courses, this is more than just a statistic-it's a testament to the power of dedication and disciplined time management.

Don't be swayed by the misconception that online courses are somehow less challenging than their on-campus counterparts. The convenient flexibility of online learning does not mean a diluted curriculum; both formats strive to provide a comprehensive education, delving into the same array of subjects with equal depth and intensity.

These days, there are different study options for a master of business administration, which help students to tailor their learning experience, whether that be a full-time or part-time schedule. Most online MBA programs have similar admission requirements to traditional on-campus programs, making it equally challenging to gain acceptance into the program.

Debunking the myth

The prevailing misconception that an online MBA is inherently easier than a traditional MBA requires dispelling. Despite being delivered through a remote learning platform, the curriculum of online MBA programs matches the rigour and comprehensiveness of their in-person counterparts. While they may employ slightly different teaching models, this in no way compromises the quality or depth of the education you will receive.

Now, you might be wondering: what if I lack a business background or an undergraduate degree in a related field? Rest assured, with a program like Edith Cowan University's, you are set up for success from the very beginning. Even if your Bachelor's degree is not in business, you will embark on your MBA journey with four foundational business courses before delving into the core curriculum. This ensures that you are not playing catch-up but rather starting on equal footing with your peers.

Ultimately, the key lies in your mindset, unwavering effort, and the robust support available to you. With these elements in place, you are more than capable of rising to the challenge of an MBA. So, do not let the myth dissuade you; while the online MBA journey may be demanding, it is undoubtedly within your grasp.

Balance and bandwidth: Full-time vs. part-time MBAs

Navigating the world of online MBAs often brings you to a crossroads: part-time or full-time? Part-time programs are designed with the working professional in mind, offering flexibility to balance career, commitments and coursework.

These programs often require 10 to 18 hours a week of your time, but remember, this doesn't include the networking sessions, last-minute project tweaks, and caffeine-fueled study marathons before exams. The time commitment can double during these crunch periods, but if you're a master of the juggling act, a part-time MBA can fit neatly into your routine.

In contrast, full-time programs are an immersive experience that can feel like a deep dive into the deep end. Imagine a typical day running from 8am to 6pm, filled with back-to-back classes, group discussions, and guest lectures.

Throw in a couple of hours for preparatory reading, and you're looking at a schedule that's chock-full from sunrise to sunset. It's a challenging commitment, and balancing it with a full-time job may seem like gearing up for the Olympics. But if you're ready to press pause on work, the silver lining is you could be clutching that MBA degree in two years or less.

In the end, it comes down to your bandwidth and how much of it you're willing - and able - to allocate to your MBA journey.

Navigating the MBA journey: Three savvy tips

Embarking on an online MBA can be an exhilarating journey, and with the right strategies, it doesn't have to be a strenuous uphill climb. Here are three savvy tips to help you ace your online MBA journey while maintaining a healthy balance with your personal and professional life.

Sharpen your time management skills

Mastering time management is crucial to successfully navigate your online MBA program. With the flexibility online courses offer, the onus is on you to carve out dedicated time slots for your studies. This includes time for your classes, independent study, reading material, and completing your assignments.

Embrace selectivity in commitments

Recognise that juggling all aspects of life simultaneously is like trying to catch smoke with your bare hands - near impossible and quite exhausting. Acknowledging that you can't do it all is not a sign of weakness; it's a testament to your wisdom and a necessary strategy for your sanity. This admission empowers you to be selective about the commitments you undertake and to prioritise according to your life's demands, which could include an online MBA program.

Ease into the student mindset