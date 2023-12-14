Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Councillors put view aside to approve DA

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A view is not owned, deputy mayor Alan Tickle told fellow councillors during a debate on a development application (DA) to construct a dual occupancy residence in Forster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.