Councillors put view aside to approve DA

A view is not owned, deputy mayor Alan Tickle told fellow councillors during a debate on a development application (DA) to construct a dual occupancy residence in Forster.
Cr Tickle was putting forward his reasons for approving the DA and addressing some of the concerns raised by residents near the Becker Road project at this week's MidCoast Council December ordinary meeting.
The dual occupancy development with strata title subdivision, would comprise two detached, two-storey dwellings each with attached double garage.
Each unit would include two bedrooms, a study, bathroom, living room laundry and covered balcony on the lower floor, while the upper floor comprised kitchen/dining, living area, bedroom with ensuite, front balcony and covered alfresco balcony.
The vacant block was zoned low density residential
"The compliance report does state this does meet council regulations," Cr Tickle said.
"In terms of some of the objections some members of the community have made, first point is a view is not owned, it is a large vacant block, larger than most in that particular vicinity, dual occupancy is not considered medium density or high density, it is still a low density development," he said.
Cr Tickle said the building was not inconsistent with other houses built on smaller blocks on Becker Road,
"This is significantly a larger block."
"In terms of the elements, when you look at the elevation of the design the construction facing Becker Road has been sympathetic in a style where it is not overly obtrusive and the rear of the development is not inconsistent with other developments along Becker Road which is designed to capture the view.
"There are certainly in my opinion grounds for council to refuse this application on planning grounds."
However, Peter Howard put his support behind the 12 objections received by MidCoast Council
"While I acknowledge this development complies with the local environmental plan and complies with almost of the regulations of the development control plan and that council recommends approval I feel the development is out of character on Becker Road, with single dwellings on each block the norm rather than a dual strata title subdivision," Cr Howard said.
"I noted Cr Tickle's comments about it not being out of character if it was one building.
"Unfortunately it's not one building it's two buildings.
"I cannot support the recommendation."
While Cr Howard, Troy Fowler and Peter Epvo were against the recommendation, mayor, Claire Pontin, Alan Tickle, Jeremy Miller, Kathryn Bell, Paul Sandilands, David West and Dheera Smith were in favour.
A common thread from the objectors was a loss of privacy, increased traffic, loss or reduction of views, not in keeping with council's 'low density' description, dual occupancy and a departure from traditional housing styles.
