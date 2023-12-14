Feasibility study to be done on Krambach Pool

Community members attending the MidCoast Council pop-up at Krambach swimming pool on a hot afternoon took the opportunity to cool off at the same time.
Around 70 people attended the session on Tuesday afternoon, December 12 at to meet with council staff.
The pop-up was one in a series around the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) to discuss proposed changes to public swimming facilities through a swimming pools operational review.
Krambach locals are particularly concerned, as the report commissioned by council recommended the closure of their pool.
"There were mixed reactions and discussions between people at the pop-up and council staff," Krambach Pool Action Group member, Laura Pennington said.
"People are naturally still hurt about the sudden announcement that the pool would close and are struggling to understand why they weren't consulted weeks, if not years, ago, before it got to this breaking point, where council now have to find millions of dollars to fund these ageing pools," she said.
People at the pop-up were told a feasibility study would be done for the Krambach Pool.
"However we are still unsure about what the feasibility study involves," Laura said.
One community member told council staff present at the pop-up "the feasibility study needed to include the financial benefits (not just burdens) and cost savings of having a pool (emotional, health, economical)."
As at time of printing pop-ups have been held at all seven pools, which; Tea Gardens, Nabiac, Gloucester, Wingham, Stroud, Krambach and Bulahdelah.
A second pop-up will take place at each pool in January.
Collating the notes from all pools will take about four weeks, Laura said the community was told.
To find out more about the proposed changes to pools and to have your say, go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/swimming-pool-operations-review.
