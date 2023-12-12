Police looking for owner of stolen jewellery

Police believe a collection of jewellery taken from a person who was arrested in Taree yesterday, Monday, December 11 could be stolen.
Manning Great Police District officers would like to return the property, which consists of sapphire earrings, ring and gold necklace, to the owner.
The three items appear to be a set and were found in a fabric bag.
Inquires have failed to find an owner for the jewellery with no reports to police which match this description.
It is believed the stolen property may have come from a break and enter or steal from motor vehicle in Forster and surrounding areas, including Black Head, Boomerang Beach and Blueys Beach.
Police wish to speak to anyone who has been the victim of a break and enter, steal from motor vehicle or any other stealing incident who may be the owner of this property.
If you believe this is your property or have other information relating to this property, please contact Taree Proactive Crime Team 5948299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
EVENT NUMBER E-95491350 relates to this property.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.