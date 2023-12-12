Six years of veggies with the birds and the bees

A tradition which has been growing from strength to strength comes to an end this Saturday, December 16 when long-time Forster Farmers Market suppliers, Paul and Hazel Cotton step aside to enjoy a more sedate life on the land.
After initially retiring from their small furnishings business, Living With Furniture, the couple thought they would be winding down on their bush property at Coolongolook.
They had been growing all their own chemical-free vegetables for several decades, but the humble potato had not been produced in their garden.
The Cottons are known locally for their involvement with the Australian Draught Horse Society and its shows.
Paul restores vintage implements and horse-drawn vehicles and Hazel is a skilled horse trainer.
It was therefore natural to begin by harrowing the paddock with Storm, one of their gentle giants.
Several months later, the couple was rewarded with a healthy tasty crop of hand harvested potatoes.
What to do with this bountiful crop; sell them at the monthly Nabiac Farmers Market, which began in July 2017.
Since then they have been regular stall-holders.
Everything they turn their hand to seems to blossom and next they had an overload of desert roses which Paul had propagated.
They began having a stall at Forster Farmers Market selling the potatoes and desert roses on the third Saturday of the month.
A little later they added Blackhead markets on the first Sunday of the month to their calendar, selling chicken and duck eggs.
Paul and Hazel love the challenge of trying to grow and find recipes for different veggies and new varieties.
They developed expertise in growing around 30 different veggies from celery to broad beans.
It wasn't easy getting through floods, the drought and keeping the crops safe from pests, all without the use of chemicals, but it was a labour of love and they got through.
They made many friends through the markets, both with stall-holders and customers.
This summer the Cottons have made the hard decision to finish up the market garden.
It is hard, physical labour and they would like to start enjoying a more relaxed pace of life on the farm.
This summer marks the end of an era for them and those who have come to love their produce.
They have made a great contribution towards local, in-season produce being available in the Great Lakes area and inspired many people to have a go at growing their own, always willing to share their knowledge.
Their last market in Forster is this Saturday and they plan to go out with a feast of produce!
