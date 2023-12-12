Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Six years of veggies with the birds and the bees

By Helen Rubeli
Updated December 13 2023 - 10:20am, first published December 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A tradition which has been growing from strength to strength comes to an end this Saturday, December 16 when long-time Forster Farmers Market suppliers, Paul and Hazel Cotton step aside to enjoy a more sedate life on the land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.