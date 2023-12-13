Race club of the year win for Tuncurry-Forster

TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club has come a long way in a relatively short time.
While plans for establish racing in the Great Lakes dates back to 1980 it wasn't until 2008 the club was granted a license to race, with the first meeting held in 2009. The turnout for that meeting remains one of the biggest to pack the Tuncurry complex. Honours came the club's way at the annual NSW Country Racing Awards this year.
The club was named the Category B/C Country TAB Race Club of the Year.
"It blew me away,'' race club president, Garry McQuillan said.
"I can remember when all we had at the track was three running rails," he said.
"Now we have trainers coming from near and far to race here.
"Our curator, Luke Spicer who was trained by Scott Olsen at Taree, is so astute.
"He's sensational and deserves a pat on the back. All the trainers here at our meeting on Monday commented on how good the track is.''
"To say that we are proud is a real understatement," club secretary Julie Manning told NSW Country and Picnic Racing.
"We are actually the last race club that has become an official race club, and we have put in so much blood, sweat, and tears to build what we have today.
"Our only paid person is our curator, and the rest of us are volunteers, and we all work hard to make each race day special. We can pull a crowd and this year we held a heat of the County Championships for the first time.
"We had the biggest crowd of all the heats.
"As our president, Gary McQuillan said, 'we don't hold race meetings, we hold events, and our community is very supportive', and it's just a thrill to be recognised by Racing NSW for our ongoing success."
Mr McQuillan said the award was based on a number of factors, including betting turnover and crowd figures.
The club usually races five times a year; two more meetings were added this year when the Port track was closed for major renovations.
Mr McQuillan pointed to the crowd at this week's meeting to show how popular racing, or at least racing at Tuncurry, was in the Great Lakes.
"We had around 1800 people there...on a Monday."
The next meeting will be on Saturday, January 20 - the Seafood Race Day.
With huge holiday crowds in the region, Mr McQuillan said it was sure to be another bumper event.
