Country championship returns to Tuncurry Forster

FOR the second successive year Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club will host the prestigious Mid North Coast Country Championship Qualifier to be held on Saturday, February 24.
Jockey club president, Garry McQuillan predicts the switch from Sunday to Saturday will result in one of the biggest crowds packing the Tuncurry track since racing started there in 2009.
"We had 1800 people here on Monday," Mr McQuillan said.
"Imagine how many we'll get on a Saturday," he said.
The Country Championships consists of seven qualifying races, each held at a club representing one racing region in NSW.
The first and second horses past the post in each regional race qualify for the final at Royal Randwick over 1400 metres.
The $1 million final will be raced on Saturday, April 6.
Tuncurry trainer, Terry Evans made it a local win last February when Sir Ravanelli, ridden by Darryl 'Digger' McLennan greeted in style.
Mr McQuillan said last February he was confident the club would again earn the right to host the meeting.
Previous Country heats were shared between Taree and Port Macquarie, although the Port track is closed while extensive work is carried out and is not expected back until April at the earliest.
A crowd estimated at 3000 was on hand last February for the meeting.
While happy with the turnout, McQuillan said the heat probably turned a few punters away.
