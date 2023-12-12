Police appeal for public assistance

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to the public for their assistance to locate a man wanted for domestic violence offences.
Know to frequent both the Forster and Taree areas, 28-eight-year-old Jarelle Dumas is wanted for two outstanding warrants.
If you have seen this man, or have information of his whereabouts, call Forster police on 6555-1299, Taree police on 5594-8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.