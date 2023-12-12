Big funding commitment from small allocations program

The newly created Local Small Commitments Allocation Program will provide MidCoast Council with $400,000 for local projects.
Each of the state's 128 councils will receive funding from the state government.
Before the start of this week's council ordinary meeting Peter Epov asked the liveable communities director, Paul De Szell if council consulted or alerted the community of the grant funding .
Mr De Szell said projects were selected from the short-term priority actions outlined in the MidCoast Open Space and Recreation Strategy.
He said there had been extensive community consultation about the projects.
Croki swimming enclosure (off wharf) would received $100,000; $150,000 had been allocated toward resurfacing tennis courts in Bulahdelah (which also could include line-marking), $50,000 for upgrades to pathways and drainages in Diamond Beach, while $100,000 had been set aside to construct a fenced off leash free area with agility equipment for dogs in Wingham.
