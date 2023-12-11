Beats on the Bank was live and loud

Beats on the Bank, a music festival created by youth for youth, proved a popular event.
The festival was held at the Manning River Rowing Club on Friday, December 8.
With a line-up seven bands, all chosen by the youth tasked with taking a hand in creating the festival, the sound kept going from 4pm until 9pm.
The evening was preceded by a series of free workshops in the days leading up to the big night.
Beats on the Bank was organised by Taree Universities Campus (TUC), with input from headspace and the youth team from MidCoast Council, and assisted by Chris Tippert from The MEC and MSR Entertainment.
"The idea was to reinvent those Live and Loud concerts that (MidCoast Council) used to have.
"They (the youth) created the night really, we were talking to them all the time. So they felt very engaged about it," TUC CEO, Donna Ballard said.
"It wasn't like it was put on by us and then turned up; they were very much part of it all, helping with volunteering, with the setup and the pack down."
Although it was a free event, it was ticketed to keep an eye on the ages of people attending. While all 250 tickets were booked online, around 160 people turned up.
"But even 160 is great!" Donna said.
"It was really well attended."
While packing up after the night, all involved agreed it was something they wanted to do again.
"We need to be doing more of this. It's a feel-good thing," Donna said.
