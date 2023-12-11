Great Lakes Advocate
Police

Three new police for Manning Great Lakes Area Command

By Staff Reporters
December 12 2023 - 7:00am
Three new probationary constables have been allocated to the Manning Great Lakes Police Area Command.

Local News

