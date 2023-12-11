MidCoast Water swindler convicted of fraud

A former MidCoast Water staff member has been successfully prosecuted for the fraudulent use of a company fuel card.
The process to convict the person took MidCoast Council more than two years.
The conviction was recorded in Taree Court on October 20.
MidCoast Water, which was established in the late 1990s, was dissolved and became part of the merged (Great Lakes, Greater Taree and Gloucester councils) MidCoast Council in 2017.
The information was shared by MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry after councillor, Peter Epov raised a question with notice before the start of this week's monthly ordinary meeting.
Cr Epov was seeking confirmation that a former senior employee continued to use council fuel charge cards for several years after resigning.
"Were any funds recovered and was the offender prosecuted?"
For the avoidance of any doubt, 'former senior council employee' referred to in the question was a former MidCoast Water staff member and was never employed of MidCoast Council, Mr Embry corrected.
"The NSW Police prosecuted a former MidCoast Water staff member for fraudulent use of a Motorpass Card," he said.
"The judgement also provided an order for the return of the full amount of fraudulently obtained funds.
"Councillors and ARIC received verbal updates prior to the matter being determined by the court."
