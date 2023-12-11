Old Bar MHE scheduled for discussion

A proposal to modify an approved manufactured housing estate (MHE) in Old Bar will be debated during the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting for 2023.
Since it was approved as a staged MHE in 2010 the owner, Palm Lake Resort Pty Ltd, has put forward a number of alterations.
The original approved 201 lot development application (DA) included a communal clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, bowling green and tennis court.
However the owner has modified the 10.1ha site a number of times to facilitate changes to the proposal, including the removal of the bowling green, changes to revegetation zones, reduction in sites, layout amendments and incorporation of staging.
Councillors also will discuss a suitable tender company to replace aquatic infrastructure damaged during rain and flood events in 2021.
This project will involve the design, investigation, demolition, repair and replacement of piles, pontoons, jetties, wharves, gangways and the associated abutment, anchor bocks and seawalls at 12 locations within the Mid-Coast local government area.
The agenda also will discuss a DA for the construction of commercial and residential units in Hawks Nest, the draft MidCoast Regional Sporting Precinct Development Strategy and Masterplan, Old Bar Road construction, and matters before the Land and Environment Court, while general manager, Adrian Panuccio will present the Mid-Coast ARIC (audit, risk and improvement committee) annual report.
The meeting will be held at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree south this Wednesday, December 13 from 2pm.
For members of the community who are unable to attend, the meeting will be livestreamed HERE.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.