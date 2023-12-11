Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club's much anticipated upgrade

An upgraded Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club earlier this month was officially opened.
The club received a $689,000 federal government funding from the Black Summer Bushfire recovery grants program to upgrade the intersection of Chapmans Road and the club access road, while the internal road was sealed.
Federal Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said the major road resealing and widening on Chapmans Road, Tuncurry, had improved safety and accessibility at the Tuncurry racecourse for emergency vehicles, local businesses, jockey and sporting club users, racegoers and the general public.
"The road sealing is critical for fire trucks to get better access to the large dam in the centre of the racecourse which is a natural aquifer and the largest source of freshwater in the Great Lakes area.," Dr Gillespie said.
"The sealed roads will allow quicker access for the Rural Fire Service to re-fill their trucks at Tuncurry racecourse in emergency situations.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to once again congratulate club president, Garry McQuillan and the committee on the wonderful job and extraordinary amount of work they have done.
"The facility really has put the region on map."
The sealed roads will allow quicker access for the Rural Fire Service to re-fill their trucks at Tuncurry racecourse in emergency situations.- Member for Lyne, David Gillespie
Mr McQuillan said the jockey club was thankful for the grant.
He said the road improvements not only benefit the jockey club but bring broader benefits including more efficient access to the dam for firefighters during emergencies.
Mr McQuillan said the upgrade work is "very much for the community".
"It has made such a big difference with the ease of driving on a nice tar road instead of a potholed road," he said.
"It is an absolute pleasure to get here now, and more and more people are utilising the area because of the sealed road. It has just taken this whole area to another level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.