Selfless firefighter issued with replacement Fire and Rescue NSW medals

A Mid-Coast firefighter, who lost his home and possessions in a devastating bushfire but kept working to protect his neighbours' properties, has been issued with replacement service medals by the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Commissioner.
Senior firefighter, Steve Cox was temporarily working out of a fire station at Kurri Kurri on October 16, when neighbours rang him to warn a wall of flames was bearing down on his Girvan home.
Sixty-year-old Steve raced home as his wife, Lyne gathered their dogs in her car and drove through the flames to escape.
The intensity of the blaze meant there was nothing Steve could do to save their dream home or the dozen treasured Holden cars he'd spent years restoring.
Despite his predicament, Steve jumped into a nearby Rural Fire Service truck and helped save three neighbouring homes from the bushfire.
Among Steve's lost possessions, his valued Fire and Rescue NSW service medals.
With Lyne, and mother Barbara, the 33-year firefighting veteran was late last week summoned back to his Mayfield West Fire Station posting to receive replacement service medals by FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell.
"Steve is the epitome of a selfless firefighter," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
"To disregard the destruction of everything you own to help others takes a special kind of person," he said.
"We are very proud of Steve's courage and dedication to duty.
"We leapt at the chance to help him on behalf of the community and his colleagues.
"Some of those colleagues were also on hand today to see the medal replacement."
"I'm very proud to receive this gesture," Steve said.
"We'll go onto rebuild our lives but I never thought I'd see the likes of my fire medals again."
