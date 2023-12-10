Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Selfless firefighter issued with replacement Fire and Rescue NSW medals

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 12 2023 - 10:36am, first published December 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Mid-Coast firefighter, who lost his home and possessions in a devastating bushfire but kept working to protect his neighbours' properties, has been issued with replacement service medals by the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Commissioner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.