Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

A library for the ages, Forster library has its official opening

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated December 9 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We are experiencing a golden era of libraries, Library Council president, George Souris AM shared with a large group of Mid-Coast community members and friends attending the official opening of the MidCoast Libraries Forster branch last night, Friday, December 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.