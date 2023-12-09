A library for the ages, Forster library has its official opening

We are experiencing a golden era of libraries, Library Council president, George Souris AM shared with a large group of Mid-Coast community members and friends attending the official opening of the MidCoast Libraries Forster branch last night, Friday, December 8.
This library is more than double what the Great Lakes Library was in 1989, Mr Souris said.
And, the Forster library was one of the highest performing libraries in the state, he said.
"The number of people using and visiting libraries across the state is growing exponentially."
There has been a rejuvenation In the past 12 months with more than 35 million people visiting public libraries, he said.
"This library will serve the community for many years to come in the future."
Visitors were welcomed by MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin and general manager, Adrian Panuccio, while Member for Lyne, David Gillespie was acknowledge for the federal government's contribution to construction costs.
State librarian, Caroline Butler-Bowdon, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle and councillors, Katheryn Stinson and Peter Howard also attended the opening, while Lyn Davidson and Robert Ettica put together a warm, welcome to country and smoking ceremony.
During the evening members of the Baraya Wakulda (sing together) choir, under the direction of Sandra Kwa, entertained guests with a set of traditional songs.
