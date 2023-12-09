The last of the supercars

My US correspondent ,Steve Lehto will be speaking about the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 in his upcoming American Car Report on Road Ramblings on the 16/12.
The last petrol powered muscle car from Dodge is making way for the age of the electric car, but not before leaving some serious rubber on the road.
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 765Kw (over 1000bhp) from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made
.
Stellantis, formed in 2021 by combining Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Peugeot, says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid.
Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrysler 300 big sedan by the end of this year, squeezed out by stricter government fuel-economy regulations and an accelerating shift to electric vehicles to fight climate change.
According to Stellantis, the car will be the first production vehicle to run a quarter-mile (0.40 kilometers) in under nine seconds - 8.91 to be exact.
To do that, it hits a speed of just over 243 kilometers per hour. Horsepower and speed depends on how much ethanol is in the fuel.
The Dodge consumes fuel at the rate of 18L/100ks in the city and 11.2L/100ks on the highway, but it's doubtful anyone buying one will care even as the world deals with climate change.
Steve tells me these cars have a ticket price of around $97,000 (US), but one recently sold for over $300,000 (US).
