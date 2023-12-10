Celebrate Christmas with the Manning Valley Concert Band

Manning Valley Concert Band has become well known for its end of year performances and this year's Christmas Concert, A Christmas Celebration, will be no different.
Musical director, Roger Griffiths brings a wealth of knowledge to this community ensemble that is made up of musicians from the Manning Valley, Gloucester and the Great Lakes, aged from six to 76 years.
Hosted by George Hoad AM, a new program of music is set for the stage at St John's Anglican Church on Sunday, December 17 at 2pm.
"This is the band's favourite venue to perform. The church has wonderful acoustics for live orchestral music. It's been our home for performances for a number of years now and we always look forward to a concert there," Roger said.
Joining the band will be soloists, Jodi Cooper, George Hoad, Paul Eade and Michael Standen, with the welcome addition of the Songlines Music Studio Choir, a new ensemble of young voices under the direction of Deidre Sutherland and Jodi Cooper.
The program will include a number of Christmas songs including Australian carols, some music from the movies, and a couple of big band numbers thrown in.
"It's a wonderful concert. We love showcasing some of the amazing vocalists from this area and at this time of year, we welcome some players who have moved away to study back to band to join the fun," Roger said.
Tickets are $15 at the door with children under 16 years admitted free, so bring the kids, and the grandkids and the neighbours' kids!
