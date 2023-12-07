Missing Forster man has been located

UPDATE:
A man missing from the Forster area has been found safe and well.
Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance including a geo targeted message, the man was located today, Friday, December 8.
Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance.
EARLIER:
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Forster.
Twenty-four-year-old Connor Murphy was last seen on the Lakes Way, Forster just before 7pm last night, Thursday, December 7.
When he was unable to be located, concerned family contacted Manning Great Lakes Police District officers who began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Family and police hold concerns for Connor's welfare as he requires regular medication.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 172cm tall, of medium build, with short dark hair, a short beard and a tattoo on his left shoulder.
He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded jumper, light blue shorts and carrying a small blue Esky.
Connor is known to frequent the Forster, Tuncurry and the Hallidays Point areas.
Anyone with information into Connor's whereabouts is urged to contact Forster Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
