MidCoast Libraries prepares for Summer Reading Club

MidCoast Libraries across the region are stocking shelves and getting ready for the annual Summer Reading Club.
The Summer Reading Club has been designed to encourage young people and children to read throughout the Christmas school holidays.
This year's theme is a Roomful of Stories.
Open to everyone aged 17 years and under, the club invites members to complete all the challenges to go in the draw to win fantastic prizes.
Simply register online, then drop into your local MidCoast Council library and grab a reading calendar, the challenges and challenges card to start your reading journey and fill up your reading log over the summer.
The event ends with the Summer Reading Club party on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Forster library in the Civic Centre.
Registrations close on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
All Summer Reading Club materials need to be completed and returned by January 27 for participants to receive an invitation to the Summer Reading Club party and to go into the draw for fantastic prizes.
Club members can borrow a huge range of books from MidCoast Council Libraries by signing up to become a member and gain access to books, e-books, audiobooks, e-mags, and even movies, TV and music through the libraries' three apps, Libby, Borrow Box and Hoopla.
These great free resources are a fantastic way to keep your kids entertained this summer and will give them the opportunity to fall in love with reading.
"Reading for pleasure has so many benefits for children including improved concentration, literacy skills, imagination, and creativity and will give them a hobby they can enjoy for the rest of their lives," MidCoast Libraries community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
