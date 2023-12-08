Maintenance work to get underway on roads around the Mid-Coast

Motorists may notice a number of roadworks taking place across the Mid-Coast in the coming weeks.
Maintenance work is about to kick off on the Bucketts Way in several locations.
At Krambach and Kundibakh work is expected to finish by Sunday 17 December, weather permitting.
This work involves rehabilitation and re-sealing of the surface near Fire Station and Saxbys roads at Krambach and another section near the Middle Kundibakh Creek Bridge.
At Old Bar, the final seal will be applied to Warwiba and South Heron roads next week, weather permitting.
Crews will be working to put the finishing touches on the recently renewed road network.
Road users can expect minor delays at these sites and MidCoast Council is urging motorists to take extra caution.
For more information on roads go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads.
