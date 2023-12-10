'It's a Wrap': lunchtime webinar with Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project

The Bushfire Ressilient Gardens Project is coming to completion.
A webinar reviewing and summarising the learnings from MidCoast Growers Network's Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project (MCGN) will be held this Wednesday, December 13, from 12-1pm.
Chaired by MCGN permaculture educator and convenor, Brett Cooper, the webinar will feature project garden consultants, Joanne and Rob Willis of Woodside Plants and Design, project co-ordinator Jack Thieme and attendees with representatives from Landcare, MidCoast Council, Local Land Services, NSW Rural Fire Service, and project landholder participants.
The Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project seeks to help people who were directly impacted by the Black Summer Bushfires in the Mid-Coast local government area to redesign their gardens to be bushfire resilient.
Workshops were held on participants' land at Bobin, Hallidays Point and Tinonee.
To register and receive the link to the webinar, email Jack Thieme at Jackthieme@hotmail.com.
For more information call Jack on 0423 673 307.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.