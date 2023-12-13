Mid-Coast waterway health and what you can do to help

A water awareness workshop in Forster has celebrated the release of the annual MidCoast Council Waterway and Catchment Report Card.
"It was great to have so many people join us to learn about the science that supports catchment management and protects our environment," MidCoast Council water quality and estuary co-ordinator, Prue Tucker said.
"It is likely to be a dry summer, so investing in water saving drought resistant gardens is one way we can help in our own backyard," Mrs Tucker said.
Water sampling takes place every summer across the Mid-Coast catchments.
Presented as Report Cards, the results improve an understanding of the health of rivers, lakes and estuaries.
They also help council understand the patterns, trends and cycles of waterways.
"Report Card grades continue to be influenced by the amount of rainfall and runoff from the catchment," Department of Planning and Environment scientist, Rebecca Swanson said.
"The decrease in rainfall over the sampling period is the likely cause of an increase in algal growth, which influenced the grades this year," Dr Swanson said.
Of the sites sampled, 15 sites maintained the same grade from 2022.
Three sites dropped a grade and only two sites improved their grade.
"A focus for this year's results is the impact of urban run-off on the water quality in our estuaries," Dr Swanson said.
"Fertilised lawns, roads, pathways and roofs carry pollutants such as nitrogen, phosphorus, sediments and litter into our sensitive waterways," she said.
"We can reintroduce natural processes into our urban landscape, through the use of raingardens.
"This is something everyone can build into their home to help protect their local estuaries."
Rain gardens are required in new developments in some locations, filtering stormwater and removing nutrients that fuel algal blooms before it reaches our estuaries.
The report card results also help council work out where to put its efforts within the catchment to get the best outcome for waterways.
"We are working on a 10-year program to identify the future direction for the management and protection of our southern estuaries," Mrs Tucker said.
"There will be more opportunities for community involvement as the program progresses."
To see the full results and find out more about the project, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/reportcard.
The report card is funded by the MidCoast Council environmental rate and supported by the NSW Government through its Coast and Estuary Program and Department of Planning and Environment.
