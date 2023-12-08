Boaters urged to avoid falling victim to preventable incidents

Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue unit completed nine of the 293 state-wide search and rescue missions during November.
The unit covers the local area, including Wallis Lakes and its rivers, up to Crowdy Heads and Seal Rocks.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said 69 per cent of missions in November were for mechanical or fuel issues which can quickly become life-threatening if a vessel runs aground or overturns.
"Unfortunately, what we've seen during November is that far too many boaters are getting into difficulty for what we class as avoidable incidents, things like running out of fuel and flat batteries and that's really disappointing from our side of things," Commissioner Barrell said.
Forster's rescue boat FO20 was called out to two incidents similar incidents on Wallis Lake in a matter of hours when boats broke down.
The first was to assist an 18-19 foot ski boat with six people onboard.
The boat had broken down on Miles Island with engine and battery failure.
FO20 towed the vessel safely to the southern public wharf at Forster Boat Harbour.
While the crew was towing this vessel they were alerted to a second call for help.
The second assist was for a 12-14 foot runabout with two people on board.
This vessel had broken down on the western side of Wallis Island with a request for a tow back to Coomba Park.
The vessel had a complete engine failure with no chance of starting or making its own way any further.
With large numbers expected to hit NSW waterways this holiday season, Commissioner Barrell is pleading with boaters to ensure their vessel and safety equipment is in good working order.
"Marine Rescue NSW is urging all boaters before they head out on the water to make sure that they check their equipment, make sure that they've got enough fuel for their voyage and importantly, they Log On with their local Marine Rescue base," he said.
Almost 10 per cent of responses by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers last month were for capsized or grounded vessels while 11 missing persons searches were conducted.
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators managed 16,736 calls in November including six MAYDAYs and two PAN PANs.
There were 4699 Log Ons last month which was up on October with Marine Rescue NSW volunteers keeping watch over more than 17,700 people on board those Logged On vessels.
Commissioner Barrell was pleased to see growth in the number of people Logging On with the Service.
"We're urging boaters and paddlers alike to Log On with Marine Rescue NSW before they head out on the water.
"We know that it saves vital minutes in the time of need and we know that if you don't return as planned that we'll come looking for you."
Commissioner Barrell said boaters and paddlers can Log On with Marine Rescue NSW either via the free Marine Rescue app or VHF Marine Channel 16.
"It's a minute to log on with Marine Rescue, a lifetime to protect and we urge all boaters to boat this summer like your life depends on it."
