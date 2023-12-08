Local junior athletes show-off their talents at Australian championships

Three primary school athletics representing Hallidays Point and Forster public schools made the long trek to Launceston in Tasmania late last month to compete at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships
This event brings together the best primary school athletes from states and territories across Australia to compete in four day event.
Hallidays Point Public School student, Ella McDonald, along with Forster students, Jack Heard and Alexia Codling had been selected to represent NSW Primary Schools Sport Association following impressive performances at the NSW Primary Schools Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park in October.
Starting off the competition on day one, Jack Heard competed in the under 10 boys' multi class long jump with a credible fifth place.
Alexia then stepped onto the track and battled hard to take a third place in the 12 years, 800 metres girls' multi class.
Unfortunately due to multi class handicapping Alexia had crossed the finish line second, but was relegated to third, which she took graciously.
Ella McDonald had to wait until day two to hit the track.
In conditions that would be best described as four seasons in one day - windy, thunder and cold conditions - Ella leapt for the skies.
In what turned out to be an enthralling high jump competition Ella took it to the best in Australia coming second by the narrowest of margins with a massive PB of 1:54cm.
All three athletes showed that although from a small country-coastal area that they can compete with the best in Australia.
