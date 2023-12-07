Smoochy Peanut is a cat of perfection

Smoochy Peanut is ready to find his forever home.
A relatively new arrival at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue, Forster, Peanut has fitted in perfectly and won the hearts of everyone who meets him.
Peanut was transferred to Sweet Pea by a local vet clinic after he was taken in for euthanasia.
His previous owner had been unable to keep him safely inside (in order to protect him and native wildlife) and thought that euthanasia was the easiest option.
We are beyond grateful that we were able to save this sweet boy's life, one of his carers said.
Peanut is the biggest smoocher you will ever meet, she said.
He is extremely affectionate - the more cuddles and pats, the better.
Peanut is two and a half years old and is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with all parasitic preventative treatments.
Peanut has previously lived with a doggie friend, so we foresee he will also be fine in a home with dogs, so long as he is able to be kept safely as an indoor-only cat. As per our terms of adoption, all rescue cats must be kept indoors only.
