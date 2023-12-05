Great Lakes Advocate
The Manning T1 cricket competition is in recess until Saturday, January 13.

By Mick McDonald
December 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Manning T1 cricket competition is in recess until mid-January. Picture Shutterstock.
GREAT Lakes had a soggy conclusion to the pre-Christmas section of the Manning T1 cricket competition when the game against Taree United was washed out at Taree.

