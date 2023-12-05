GREAT Lakes had a soggy conclusion to the pre-Christmas section of the Manning T1 cricket competition when the game against Taree United was washed out at Taree.
The competition is in recess until Saturday, January 13.
However, some Great Lakes cricketers will be in action this Saturday at the annual seven-a-side carnival hosted by Gloucester Cricket Club at Gloucester Oval.
Seven sides, including T1 outfits Great Lakes, Taree United and Wingham will play in the day. Teams will face 10 overs while sundries will be added too the batter's score and not re-bowled. Batters can't be dismissed first delivery.
The day is a fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation.
"Last year we raised the second highest amount in the state so we're hoping to go one better this Saturday,'' Gloucester CC president, Ryan Yates said.
Meanwhile rain also proved a problem for the Manning T2 round last weekend, with only one of five games being completed.
Pacific Palms continued Great Lakes' winless start to the year by prevailing by five wickets in the clash at Pacific Palms.
Jack Howard won the toss for Great Lakes and elected to bat.
The Dolphins managed 127 from 36.2 overs.
Paul Bartlett played soundly for 33 before dismissed by Simon Miller. But at 8/75 it appears the Dolphins would struggle to make three figures.
Rogan Dickson and Daniel Hitchings then combined for a 52 run partnership, with Dickson making 27 (three boundaries and a six) while Hitchins remained not out on 19.
Caleb Grimshaw was again Palms' most successful bowler, returning 3/17 from 5.2.
Howard bowled Grimshaw for a duck and the score on zero to give the Dolphins some hope. Wickets continued to tumble and Palms were in some bother at 5/57.
However, Jock Webb blasted a match winning and unbeaten 57 that included seven boundaries. He found an ally in Nick Montague, who put together 25 not out, the pair featuring in an unbroken 78 run partnership.
Youngster, Tadhg Brislane finished with 2/27 for Great Lakes.
