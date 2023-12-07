You might have seen the headlines popping up in recent months about seminal 90s/00s boy band *NSYNC getting back together. Fans thought there might've been a reunion tour, and the rumour mill went into overdrive when they assembled on stage at the MTV Video Music awards to present an excited Taylor Swift with her gong. As it turns out, the real reason for their reunion was a brand new song for the soundtrack of the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together. If you're an adult and this news didn't excite or interest you in the least, then this is not the kids' movie for you.