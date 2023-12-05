Great Lakes Advocate
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Mid North Coast Far North Coast, North Coast, Tamworth, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will contest the carnival to be played from January 8 to 11.

December 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes T1 cricketer Dean Bensch sets off for a single during a game at Tuncurry. The ground will host games in the Stan Austin Carnival.
Great Lakes T1 cricketer Dean Bensch sets off for a single during a game at Tuncurry. The ground will host games in the Stan Austin Carnival.

TUNCURRY will be one of the grounds used in Manning Junior Cricket Association's Stan Austin Shield next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.