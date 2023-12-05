TUNCURRY will be one of the grounds used in Manning Junior Cricket Association's Stan Austin Shield next month.
Six sides, Mid North Coast Far North Coast, North Coast, Tamworth, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will contest the carnival to be played from January 8 to 11.
Other matches will be played at Taree, Old Bar and Wingham.
Meanwhile, Manning under 11, 13 and 15 Mid North Coast inter-district cricket teams are all unbeaten heading into the Christmas break.
The under 11s produced another dominant performance against Macleay with a 109 run win at Taree.
Mitchell Andrews continued his strong batting form with 36 not out, while Harry Plummer also made 36 before taking 3/1.
Under 13s had a hard fought 14 run victory against Macleay at Cundletown Oval. Kobi Harris put in a superb all round performance, scoring 42, before taking 4/12.
Earlier Jesse Eggins scored an important 33 off 72 balls.
At Johnny Martin Oval, the under 15s were sent into bat by Hastings Green and an arm wrestle ensued.
Opener Charlie Matheson made an invaluable 60, before a late partnership between Rory Turner (34) and Zack Randle (11) helped Manning to a stubborn 8/150 from their 45 overs.
Hastings Green made 87 in reply after a strong bowling performance from Manning.
Tadgh Brislane 2/11 and Henry O'Connell 2/5 were the best in a strong bowling performance.
A number of Manning players have been selected in Mid North Coast squads for the January carnivals.
They are:
Under 11s Jake Harris, Mitchell Andrews, Dane Laurie, Harry Plummer, Hunter McLeod and Jack McLeod.
Under 12s Adam Pursch, Tom Witchard, Khaiden Meldrum, Matthew Yarnold and Hayden Ellis.
Under 13s Jesse Townsend, Jesse Eggins, Kobi Harris, Eoin Watkins, Beau Laurie and Carter Cox.
Under 14s Gus Loretan, Nick Kennewell, Rory Turner, Charlie Matheson.
Under 15s Henry O'Connell, Tadgh Brislane, and Angus Abbott.
Under 16s Daniel Hitchings, Andrew Fraser, Austin Murray, Lucas Monks, Blake Matheson.
