Group Three rugby league kick-off scheduled for April

THE date for the kick-off of next season's Group Three Rugby League season is still unknown, however, it will be in April.
This was decided at the group's annual meeting held at the Wingham Services Club.
Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury had earlier sent clubs a proposed draw that would have seen the competition start on May 4 and 5, although the under 18s would have been away three weeks earlier due to admittance of Lake Cathie Vikings.
However, Wingham sought to start the competition in April, extending the season from 14 rounds to 17. While this had some support at the annual meeting, it failed to get the necessary votes.
Mr Drury said the clubs did want to start earlier but didn't want extra games. Clubs also favoured the grand final being played mid-September.
He said three spare weekends will now have to be incorporated into the competition to ensure a September finish.
At this stage the group is looking at an April 20 kick-off, although Mr Drury said there were further problems with ground availability in the Hastings area due to maintenance council carrying out on those fields. This impacts the Port City, Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Lake Cathie clubs.
The group will seek a meeting with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to clarify the matter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.