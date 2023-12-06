Great Lakes Advocate
Group Three rugby league kick-off scheduled for April

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 7 2023 - 5:00am
THE date for the kick-off of next season's Group Three Rugby League season is still unknown, however, it will be in April.

Mick McDonald

