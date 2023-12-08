Tigers could be extinct next year

TUNCURRY Forster Football Club's immediate future is clouded after some positions weren't filled at the annual meeting, which was held earlier this week.
Club president, Kristy Ragno said the Tigers were still looking for a secretary, assistant treasurer and a canteen manager.
"If we can't fill these positions our club may not be able to continue next year," Mrs Ragno said.
"I would hate to see our club fold," she said.
For further details contact Mrs Ragno on 0479 135 133.
Tuncurry-Forster fields teams in the Football Mid North Coast junior and senior southern competitions.
The club has a history dating back more than 50 years and was one of the originals playing when the Manning Soccer Association was formed.
The Tigers were grand finals in the Southern League men's and women's competitions last season.
Meanwhile, Jeff Summers school holiday football clinics will be held at Tuncurry next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.