PACIFIC Palms surfers ruled the waves in the annual Live Like Toby team challenge conducted by Forster Boardriders Club at South Boomerang on the weekend.
Palms won the men's and women's division of the event that has been running since 2014 and held in memory of club member, Toby Flew.
The popular and unique contest attracted the maximum number of teams.
There were five surfers in each side.
Surfers from Sydney, the Central Coast, Queensland and throughout the local area took part in the event.
This included former Forster local and ex-World Tour surfer, Beau Emerton.
Organisers were earlier this week still finalising proceeds but boardriders club president, Darren McDonagh expects the figure to top $20,000.
We couldn't have asked for a better surf at South Boomerang.- Forster Boardriders Club president, Darren McDonagh
"That's down a bit on last year's figure ($27,000) but that's probably because we had to take it out of town," he said.
"That would have deterred a few people from coming along.
"But, we couldn't have asked for a better surf at South Boomerang.''
All monies go to the Forster Private Hospital.
Since the contest was inaugurated the club has raised more than $100,000 for the hospital.
Darren said conditions were flat at One Mile, the other prospective location and that's why the decision was made to go to South Boomerang.
He added there was a big crowd at Club Forster on Saturday evening for the presentation and auction.
Meanwhile, the club's monthly contests will resume in February to finalise the 2023-24 season.
"We extended the season beyond the calendar year because we postponed a few rounds this year due to poor conditions,'' Darren said.
He said the first round of the 2024-25 season will he held in March and run through to February.
The club has a membership of around 110.
