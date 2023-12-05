Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

FRNSW recommends additional safety measures for summer.

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 6 2023 - 8:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is reminding members of the community to remain vigilant and safeguard their homes and properties from residential fires this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.