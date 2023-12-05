UPDATE:
A 14-year-old girl reported missing from Forster yesterday afternoon, Monday, December 4, has been found safe and well.
Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance including a geo targeted message, the girl was located today, Tuesday, December 5.
Police extended their thanks to the media and the community for their assistance.
EARLIER:
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing teenage girl in the Forster area.
Fourteen-year-old Mia Justice was last seen leaving a house on Caribbean Avenue, Forster, about 1pm yesterday, Monday, December 4.
After efforts to locate or contact her were unsuccessful, Mia was reported missing to officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District who began inquiries to locate her.
Mia is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 140-150cm tall, of slim build, with blonde hair, usually worn high in a bun.
She was last seen wearing yellow shorts, a grey top and black slide footwear.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Mia's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information into Mia's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
