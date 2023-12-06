Judy's shattering, eye watering diagnosis

Judy Butler loves taking photographs.
It is a passion hobby which has sustained Judy through some of her darkest moments, and brought her much joy and pride - especially when her snaps have been published in the Great Lakes Advocate.
But, that ability to focus and squeeze the shutter is slowly ebbing away as she fights to retain her eyesight.
Three weeks ago Judy learned she had blepharospasm, an unusual condition which causes uncontrollable eyelid blinking or twitching.
With no known cause or cure, very severe cases can lead to blindness because the muscular spasms force the eyelids shut - sometimes for hours.
"I am sensitive to the light and feel the need to close my eyes all the time," Judy said.
"I'm fighting to keep my eyes open."
However, Judy has received a series of Botox injections into her eyelid muscles, which should help her keep her eyes open.
There is no successful cure for blepharospasm.
But, the treatment takes about 10 days to kick in.
In the short time since her diagnosis Judy has had to put her collection of cameras aside, put down her paint brushes (she also is a keen artist) and give up work as a Busways driver.
Judy was initially diagnosed with dry eye, but when she didn't respond to treatment her general practitioner referred her to an eye specialist who undertook further tests, coming up with blepharospasm.
"I didn't think anything (bad) was wrong, but at the same time nothing was working; it was getting worse."
Judy has had a tough couple of years, overcoming breast cancer and spending much of a visit to her Denmark home earlier this year in hospital with a severe chest infection.
She has been cancer free for about two years and is back to six monthly check-ups. But, it's the thought of giving up her two passions, photography and painting, that hurts the most.
"I am frustrated and upset because I may not be able to do everything that I love.
I am frustrated and upset because I may not be able to do everything that I love.- Judy Butler
"It would break my heart. I don't go anywhere without my camera."
For much of the whale watching season Judy can be seen in her happy place, perched on top of Bennetts Head snapping away, chatting and making new friends with the many visitors who have a shared interest.
While Judy has joined a support group online, she suspects it is American based. She is searching for any Australian groups.
"I feel very alone. I have spent a lot of time crying."
The most common symptom of blepharospasm is abnormal blinking and involuntary twitching.
Other symptoms could include forced closing of the eyes, inability to open the eyes, blurry vision, sensitivity to light and dry eyes.
These can come and go.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.