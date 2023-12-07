Great Lakes Advocate
Free entry level cricket program during the Christmas school holidays

By Trevor McBride
December 8 2023 - 7:00am
This youngster was one of the many who participated in the last cricket clinic. Picture supplied.
In a bid to promote sportsmanship and foster a love for cricket among young players, the Great Lakes Junior Cricket Club is organising a special Christmas school holiday sporting event.

