In a bid to promote sportsmanship and foster a love for cricket among young players, the Great Lakes Junior Cricket Club is organising a special Christmas school holiday sporting event.
The 60-minute cricket program, tailored for boys and girls aged six to 12 years, requires no prior experience and is absolutely free of charge.
Hosted at the picturesque Tuncurry cricket oval, the event promises a safe and friendly environment facilitated by dedicated volunteers.
The program scheduled for January 5, 12 and 19 kicks off at 5:30pm, with participants urged to arrive at the ground by 5:20pm to allow a prompt start.
To ensure a seamless experience, interested individuals are required to register in advance via the Great Lakes Junior Cricket Club Facebook page.
The organisers emphasize the importance of registration for effective planning and co-ordination.
Participants can look forward to not only an exciting cricket experience but also complimentary sausages and drink.
While the young cricketers engage in the game, parents are encouraged to relax on the hill in the shade or they can join their children on the ground adding to the festive and inclusive atmosphere.
Don't miss this opportunity for your kids to have a joyful and active holiday experience while delving into the world of cricket.
The Great Lakes Junior Cricket Club is committed to providing a memorable and enjoyable event for all participants.
For more details and registration please visit the Great Lakes Junior Cricket Facebook page
