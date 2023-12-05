"Nelly is a Jersey cow as there are many of this breed living in our local area. We named her Nelly inspired by Farnell St, which runs past our school and she put together a team of designers from Year 4 to Year 6. Farm to Plate was chosen as our theme because it is such a big process with so much to learn about," Year 5 students, Joey and Harry (with some help from teacher, Karin Madden) said.