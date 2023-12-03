In the spirit of the festive season and Christmas gift giving, MidCoast Council is opening its customer service doors and asking members of the public to donate to its charity appeal.
Until December 15 unwrapped gifts and food items can be placed under customer service points Christmas trees in Forster, Taree, Stroud, Gloucester and Tea Gardens.
The food and gifts will be given to local charities, including neighbourhood centres.
Christmas is a great time to make a difference if you are in a financial position to donate to charity, a MidCoast Council spokesperson said.
When you donate to charity for Christmas, you support families at what may be a difficult time.- MidCoast Council
"When you donate to charity for Christmas, you support families at what may be a difficult time.
"It is also a great way to teach your family the importance of giving back to the community.
"Ask your children to pick out a gift that they think other kids their age might like to get for Christmas and help teach them the joy of giving."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.