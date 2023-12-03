Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council invites the community to donate to its Christmas appeal

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:48pm, first published December 4 2023 - 10:00am
Spread the joy of gift giving this Christmas and donate to council's appeal. Picture supplied.
In the spirit of the festive season and Christmas gift giving, MidCoast Council is opening its customer service doors and asking members of the public to donate to its charity appeal.

