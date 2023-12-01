KRAMBACH Pool Action Group hope to pack the Krambach hall on Monday night, December 4 at a meeting to discuss the closure of the Krambach swimming pool.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson will attend while the group understands there'll be two or three MidCoast councillors there.
"We've advertised the night extensively and we're hoping for a big turnout,'' action group member, Laura Pennington said.
"Basically it is to let the community know what we know," she said.
"We're not trying to whip up hysteria or anger, what we're trying to do is inform the community what we've done.
"We've formed a group and we don't want to make it look as though we're an exclusive committee.
"We're quite open and transparent with what we've found.''
According to a review of council's nine swimming pools, prepared by Sydney-based RMP and Associates on behalf of council, Krambach swimming pool was not of a commercial standard and did not meet Royal Life Saving Society and GSPO guidelines of water turnover and chemical dosing.
"Given the operational risk, the cost to bring the pool up to an appropriate standard, the low patronage and the proximity to Nabiac, the recommendation is to close the pool and convert the space to a multisport court," the statement said.
We're not trying to whip up hysteria or anger, what we're trying to do is inform the community what we've done.- Laura Pennington
Krambach residents turned out in force for the October 25 meeting to protest the decision, despite late notice.
The Krambach pool was opened in 1987.
"We have a stay of execution but the recommendation was to close the pool altogether,'' Laura said.
"We want to fight that for a whole bunch of pretty obvious reasons.''
Council will also be conducting a series of pop up meetings in the community and will be at Krambach on December 12.
"That's going to be an important date,'' Laura said.
Monday night's meeting will start at 6.30pm.
