THE maximum 16 men's and four women's teams will contest the annual Live Like Toby Retro Teams Challenge to be held on Saturday, hosted by the Forster Boardriders Club.
The day is held in memory of Great Lakes' surfer, Toby Flew and raises money for the oncology unit at Forster Private Hospital.
It has been held annually since 2014, although there was a break during the pandemic years.
Forster Boardriders Club president, Darren McDonagh said the challenge hasn't waned in popularity.
However, he said it was not possible to accept more teams.
"If we do that we'd have to make it a two day event,'' he said.
It is a unique event, held at a tag team competition.
It is contested by men's and women's sides, made up of five surfers.
While competition is willing, organisers stress that in the main it is surfed in great spirit.
A decision on where surfing will be conducted will be made at 6.30am on Saturday, however, Mr McDonagh said it will be either One Mile Beach at Forster or Boomerang.
We'll have a contingent from Queensland and others from Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle as well as the locals.- Forster Boardriders Club president, Darren McDonagh
He said surfers were coming from a wide area to take part.
"We'll have a contingent from Queensland and others from Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle as well as the locals,'' he said.
The day has raised more than $100,000 for the Forster Private Hospital since its inception in 2014.
Last year's event topped $27,000 and Mr McDonagh said the club was hoping for a similar windfall for the hospital this weekend.
A presentation will follow at Club Forster, starting at 5pm, where there will also be further fundraising.
"We'll have raffles going at the beach as well as the surfing - it's usually hectic,'' he said.
