Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Business

Forster Tuncurry Sports Podiatry can help heal foot problems

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The care and on-going maintenance of a child or teenager's feet are just as important as their eyes, teeth and general wellbeing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help