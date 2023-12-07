Forster Tuncurry Sports Podiatry can help heal foot problems

The care and on-going maintenance of a child or teenager's feet are just as important as their eyes, teeth and general wellbeing.
In an era when children are more active than ever, understanding the biomechanics of their growing feet and legs is paramount.
The world of sports podiatry isn't solely reserved for professional athletes.
Children's feet need just as much attention, particularly given the unique challenges their developing bodies face.
Any undiagnosed and untreated symptoms in a young person can lead to more serious issues later in life.
For the past 30 plus years podiatrist, Abbie Najjarine and his team of highly trained practitioners have been providing lower limb biomechanical care to both children and adults from his clinics throughout NSW and more recent years Forster Tuncurry Sports Podiatry.
The practice was previously owned and operated by Talysha Reeve.
Lower limb biomechanics refers to the study of mechanical behaviours and movements of the structures in the lower extremities of the human body, including the bones, joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments that make up the hip, knee, ankle and foot
Dr Najjarine explained lower limb biomechanics was about understanding how the lower extremities function during activities such as walking, running, jumping and other forms of human locomotion.
It involves analysing the mechanical interactions between the various components of the lower limb, as well as the external forces (gravity, inertia and ground reaction force) acting on the lower limb during movement.
Under the expertise of Dr Najjarine and Elissa All the Macintosh Street practice addresses pain related symptoms in the feet, knees, hips and back as well as the compensation mechanisms that may be occurring further up through the spine.
"Dr Abbie's biomechanical assessment system allows our practitioners to zero in on the root causes of lower limb discomfort, emphasising not only symptom management," co-practice manager, Nabeha Najjarine said.
The human foot is a complex structure made up of 26 bones held together by soft tissue material (muscles, ligaments and tendons).
But, as it was designed to walk on soft surfaces, like earth and sand, rather than the hard and flat man-made surfaces of today, it is no surprise to learn that damage often occurs to the soft tissue supportive structure of the foot.
This loss of support can cause abnormal foot function during walking or running and in turn this leads to changes in the biomechanics of the ankles and further up the leg to the knees, hip, pelvis and spinal column.
Clearly, children and adults alike can suffer and Forster Tuncurry Sports Podiatry has had great success assisting youngsters and adults with a range of common, but often painful complaints while also addressing balance, control and coordination issues where necessary.
Growing pains, heel and knee pain, pigeon toe and out-toe, knocked knees, bowed legs and scoliosis are some common conditions experienced by developing young people.
Running around at school on asphalt during lunch or playing sports on hard surfaces, it becomes inevitable that they will begin to experience some of these conditions.
We ensure the cause of your child's problems is fully understood before treatment is prescribed, Ms Najjarine said.
The clinic undertakes a number of treatments and manual therapies including massage, dry needling, lower limb mobilisations, shock wave therapy and custom prescribed orthotics.
"Don't suffer any longer.
"If you or your child is experiencing any foot pain, ankle pain, knee pain or back pain, take action today.
"Call our friendly staff and together, we'll arrange a comprehensive assessment to address the issue head-on."
