Council

A single storey house will be demolished to make way for two new structures in James and Likely streets

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated December 1 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 12:00pm
The existing dwelling in James Street, Forster. Picture MidCoast Council.
The existing dwelling in James Street, Forster. Picture MidCoast Council.

Councillors have given their consent to demolish a single-storey structure to make way for the construction of a dual-occupancy, two-lot subdivision in Forster.

