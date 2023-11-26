The evening runs from 6-7pm, beginning with 10 meat tray raffles, after which an extra number is generated with the ticket holding patron being offered a chance to chase the joker from cards displayed in a locked glass cabinet. Initially, all cards are placed faced down but, if the selection is not the joker, that card is left face up and so the process continues each raffle night, with an extra $100 added, until the joker is revealed.