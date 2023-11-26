Last week, the raffle night, Joker Jackpot at Forster's Lakes & Ocean Hotel, had accumulated to the hotel rule maximum of $5000, meaning that the prize had to be won.
The Lakes & Ocean Hotel supports five local community organisations through a roster of Wednesday and Friday night meat tray raffles and a chance to chase the joker from a standard pack of 52 cards.
The beneficiaries of these fundraising evenings are the fishing club, golf club, Cape Hawke and Forster surf clubs, and the Great Lakes Pearl Dragons.
It was the Pearl Dragons' which was scheduled for the big night.
The evening runs from 6-7pm, beginning with 10 meat tray raffles, after which an extra number is generated with the ticket holding patron being offered a chance to chase the joker from cards displayed in a locked glass cabinet. Initially, all cards are placed faced down but, if the selection is not the joker, that card is left face up and so the process continues each raffle night, with an extra $100 added, until the joker is revealed.
Those who make an unsuccessful attempt to pick the joker still receive a $50 Lakes & Ocean voucher.
The $5000 jackpot night begins with nine cards yet to be turned.
Hotel employee, Ric Brennan, was required to generate four more numbers before a winner was found.
This obviously excited winner was Janice, a visitor to Forster who was attending the wedding of her nephew.
She was presented with her prize by hotel owner, John Thomas, who raised his fist in salute.
John told patrons that The Lakes & Ocean Hotel was proud of its association with local groups, and that the jackpot and the vouchers were funded by the hotel meaning that these do not impinge on the funds raised by the five community clubs who only pay for the meat trays.
The Lakes & Ocean Hotel jackpot has now been re-set to $500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.