Whether it was 'frocked up and fabulous' or suited up and suave' Great Lakes senior college Year 12 students enjoyed their end of year formal in the magnificent surrounds of the Palms Pavilion, Tiona.
The much anticipated event was an opportunity for the graduating students to let their hair down and celebrate the end of 13 years primary and secondary school education.
Local well known photographer, Dan Kirkman from Something Visual beautifully captured the students on the edge of the equally magnificent Wallis Lake before formalities began.
