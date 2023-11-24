The Forster Surf Club building project remains on track to have its roof installed, while doors also could be in place to reduce the opportunity for vandalism during the holiday period.
Building committee members also have agreed to a $5000 (approx) contract variation to apply an anti-graffiti coating on the walls.
The application of the coating is subject to a trial which will be undertaken following removal of the scaffolding.
This is the only contract variation to date.
A quotation for stage two has been received from the builder and negotiations are continuing.
Stage two is a relatively narrow single storey leg which will be constructed from the side of the new structure and run partway behind the Beach Bums building.
This is subject to review by the architect and subsequent negotiation with the builder.
Several items are being reviewed and the cost will be reduced when these items are removed from the quote.
This newest stage will feature a nippers store and first aid room, above which is an open deck.
Funding of $975,000 has been allocated for stage two with funding from MidCoast Council and a grant through Surf Life Saving NSW.
This amount also needs to cover the cost of design consultants and architectural fees.
Representatives of the builder advised that, if the negotiations are concluded promptly, stage two will be able to be accommodated within the current building timeframe and completed by mid-June 2024.
Several members of the building committee undertook a stage on site inspection late last month to view progress.
At this time, the formwork was in place for the first-floor slab and steel reinforcement was being installed.
Committee members were impressed by the work undertaken by A W Edwards Construction as well as the view from the front of the building.
The first-floor concrete slab was poured on November 6 and concrete testing indicated the concrete had attained the required 50Mpa strength within two weeks.
This allows the supporting formwork on the ground floor to be removed as soon as the scaffolders are available.
The first-floor formwork was stripped the week following the pour and the remaining concrete columns and the lift shaft were poured on November 13.
The formwork on these components have now been removed.
Installation of the structural steel components began following pouring of the columns and a substantial portion has now been completed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.