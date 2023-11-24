Great Lakes Advocate
Surf club stage two imminent

By Anne Evans
November 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Artist's impression of the finished surf club, with stage two single storey on the left. Picture supplied.
The Forster Surf Club building project remains on track to have its roof installed, while doors also could be in place to reduce the opportunity for vandalism during the holiday period.

