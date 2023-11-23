A 13-month-old Limousin heifer, Warrigal Tiger Lily, bred by Paul and Janelle Relf and exhibited by Rachel Relf, Wingham was sashed the supreme beef exhibit and took home the Golden Girl Memorial Shield at this year's Bulahdelah show, held last Friday and Saturday, November 17-18.
"Whilst numbers were down slightly due to dryer conditions in the Hunter, we lost nothing in quality and our judges Ben Emery and Josh Hartup provided excellent feedback in respect to their grading process which was appreciated by both the exhibitors and the audience," beef cattle steward, Art Brown said.
Making its debut outing at the show was the Highland, which has origins in the Scottish Highlands.
Cattle stewards were Rodney O'Regan of the Manning Valley Great Lakes Light Horse Troop, and Makaylee Gooch.
Judge and one-time Bulahdelah show exhibitor, Ben Emery said cattle were excellent quality, prepared and presented well, and he was pleased to see the younger generation with their own studs having a clear vision of what they expected to achieve in their breeding programs.
The Golden Girl Memorial Shield was put up by the family of Mary and Lou Klauser.
In 1989, while in the process of considering buying a property, Mary and Lou invested in imported black Angus genetics and outsourced the breeding of Black Gold Hi-Tech Lass.
Hi-Tech Lass was crowned 1990 national Angus heifer and then top of the range heifer in Toowoomba, and sold for what was a then national record of $20,000.
The press at the time tagged her "The Golden Girl".
Though they hadn't purchased a property at the time, Mary and Lou subsequently established themselves in the Crawford River Valley, south-west of Bulahdelah.
Major results:
Reserve beef exhibit was junior Interbreed bull, Warrigal Thunder;
Champion junior British breeds bull, KJH Tank, and heifer: KJH Tabatha, exhibited by Wayne and Cindy Tucknott, Speckle Parks, Coopernook.
Grand champion, small breeds, female, Paisley Riabhach, exhibited by Hugh Hayden and Sarah Vaughan, Koolah Creek Highlands.
Grand champion, small breeds, bull, Lach Lans Ted-E -Bear, exhibited by Lachlan Williams, Wards River.
As the chief steward, you look forward to key match-ups as the show judging progresses, Art Brown said.
"For me, one particular match-up was in the group classes and continued through to the grand champions.
"Such as the match-up between the heavy weight studs of Speckle Parks verses the Limousins, with both studs nationally recognised in the two heifers under 20 months and the group of three classes.
"Interesting also to watch the body language of the judges as they review the teams, have a discussion and then proceed to walk around and up and down the line."
The Limousins, bred by Paul and Janelle Relf outpointed the Speckles, bred by Wayne and Cindy Tucknott.
Most successful youth exhibitor was Makayla Saunders' Ghinni Ghinni British White Stud.
The senior parader went to Bailey Whitton with the junior category awarded to Adena Campbell. The pee wee category was won by Sophie McDonald.
