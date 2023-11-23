Great Lakes Advocate
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Bulahdelah show cattle judging and winners

By Art Brown
November 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Beef cattle judging at the Bulahdelah show was held on Saturday, November 18 at Bulahdelah Showground. Picture supplied.
A 13-month-old Limousin heifer, Warrigal Tiger Lily, bred by Paul and Janelle Relf and exhibited by Rachel Relf, Wingham was sashed the supreme beef exhibit and took home the Golden Girl Memorial Shield at this year's Bulahdelah show, held last Friday and Saturday, November 17-18.

Local News

