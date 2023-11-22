MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, has been elected to the board of directors of Local Government NSW (LGNSW) as a rural/regional representative.
Local Government NSW is an independent organisation which provides advocacy, representation and support and helps member councils deliver improved services and better outcomes for their local communities.
Cr Pontin will add a wealth of knowledge and experience to the LGNSW board given her 30-year career in the public service in both state and federal levels, including 10 years as a general manager.
She was elected to council in 2017, elected deputy mayor in September 2019 and September 2020 and was elected mayor in January 2022.
Cr Pontin has a science degree (with honours) in ecology, a commerce degree (with distinction) in property economics and post-graduate diplomas in financial analysis and investment and in natural resource management.
She also is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Council extends its congratulations to Cr Pontin, and looks forward to the mayor promoting the needs of regional/rural councils including those of MidCoast Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.