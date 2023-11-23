Learn what to look out for and avoid being scammed

In the 11 months since the start of 2023 the Australian Government national anti scam centre, Scamwatch has received more than 230,000 reports about scams, while more than $390 million has been lost.
And, that figure could be much higher with many people not reporting to the authorities.
Investment scams top the list with the largest amount of dollars lost to scammers.
In recognition of this year's Scams Awareness Week, from November 27 to December 1 MidCoast Libraries is holding a free webinar to educate and provide information on what to look out for and how to protect yourself.
The webinar will be hosted by Legal Aid NSW and presented by consumer law team-member, Fin Hipkin and Carleen McDonnel from Fair Trading NSW.
"This important webinar will help our community to protect themselves against the latest scams," libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
The Scam Awareness webinar will be at MidCoast Council Taree and Forster libraries on Tuesday, November 28 from noon to 1pm.
Bookings essential: www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events.
